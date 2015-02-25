Proof 1893 Morgan silver dollar sells for $70,500

A Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 67+ Deep Cameo 1893 dollar with a green CAC sticker sold for $70,500 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XI, held Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The select auction of 352 lots was held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show at The Venetian hotel.

Legend describes the piece: “A mind blowing masterpiece! Ultra deep, watery mirrors are crystal clear, ultra clean, and have incredible reflectivity. A very faint shade of gold can be detected by the rims. Miss Liberty and the details are thickly frosted and have razor sharp strikes. The eye appeal is tremendous!”

The firm notes that of the mintage of just 792 pieces, PCGS has graded one in this grade and one Proof 68 Deep Cameo example, “but it’s locked up in a major collection.”

The coin in the auction carried an estimate of $45,000 to $50,000 and sold for $70,500.

Other examples of high-end Proof Morgan dollars included two key Proof 1878 coins, both with CAC stickers. An 1878 Morgan, 8 Tail Feathers dollar graded PCGS Proof 66+ Cameo sold for $58,750 and an 1878 Morgan, 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 dollar graded Proof 65 Cameo sold for $49,937.50.

An 1898 dollar graded PCGS Proof 67 Deep Cameo CAC with dramatic black and white cameo contrast brought $35,250. The fields were described as follows: “Overall, the mirrors are ultra deep and clean, with extreme clarity and blinding reflectivity. The mirrors roll so dramatically when you twirl this coin that you may never put it down.”

The next lot, an 1899 dollar in PCGS Proof 68 CAC, brought $43,475. The cataloger remarked, “One look and you’ll be able to tell that this magnificent gem was carefully stored from the day it left the bank.” Or, perhaps, the Philadelphia Mint.

Read more about Legend's Feb. 19 Regency Auction XI:



