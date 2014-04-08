Proof 1859 double eagle highlights June 2 Bonhams sale

Graded PCGS Proof 62+, this 1859 Coronet gold $20 double eagle highlights the Kernochan Family Collection of United States Gold Coins to be sold June 2 in Los Angeles by Bonhams.

The Kernochan Family Collection of United States Gold Coins will be offered June 2 in Los Angeles in Bonhams' Coins and Medals auction.

Highlighting the 24-coin collection is an 1859 Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded Proof 62+ by Professional Coin Grading Service. The only other known Proof example of the 1859 coin was sold in 1982 as part of the Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. Collection, under the name United States Gold Coin Collection.

Also headlining the June 2 auction at Bonhams is the second part of The Champagne Lanson Bonnet Vineyard Collection of U.S. Gold Coins. The well-publicized discovery occurred by chance in France in February 2012 when, according to the vineyard, several of the coins rained down on a worker remodeling a former grape-drying facility.

Details of the auction can be found at www.bonhams.com/uscoins. The illustrated catalog will be available online for review and purchase in the weeks preceding the sale.