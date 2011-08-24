Proof 1855-S gold $3 coin sells for $1.32 million

This unique Proof 1855-S Indian Head $3 gold coin brought $1,322,500 at auction during Heritage Numismatic Auctions Aug. 11 and 12 sale in Rosemont, Ill. The coin is graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The unique Proof 1855-S Indian Head gold $3 coin, graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., brought $1,322,500 at auction in Rosemont, Ill., during Heritage Numismatic Auctions’ Aug. 11 and 12 sale.

The purchase price included the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price of each lot won.

The 3,806-lot sale brought total prices realized, including the buyer’s fees, of $29,594,615.20, with a sell-through rate, by lot, of 94.2 percent.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some Platinum Night highlights:

1802 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), NGC About Uncirculated 50, $212,750.

1914/3 Indian Head 5-cent coin, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64+, $12,650.

1916/1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, NGC AU-50, $24,150.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, PCGS MS-64, $74,750.

1855-S Seated Liberty, With Arrows quarter dollar, NGC Proof 64, $276,000.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), PCGS AU-55, $94,875.

1797 Draped Bust half dollar, O-102, PCGS Fine 15, $54,625.

1827 Capped Bust half dollar, O-121, PCGS Secure Proof 66, $161,000.

1893-S Morgan dollar, NGC MS-67, $546,250.

1855 Indian Head gold dollar, NGC MS-66, CAC, $40,250.

1848 Coronet, cal. gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC AU-55, $48,875.

1879 Flowing Hair, gold $4 Stella, Judd 1635 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Proof 65+, cameo, CAC, $253,000.

1798 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Large 8, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 5 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by John W. Dannreuther and Harry W. Bass Jr.), PCGS MS-62, CAC, $51,750.

1885 Coronet gold $10 eagle, PCGS Proof 65 cameo, $74,750.

1864 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, NGC MS-64+, $207,000.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Wire Rim, double eagle, NGC MS-65, CAC, $48,875.

1814 Capped Bust half dollar struck in platinum with O-107 dies, lettered edge, one of three pieces known produced in platinum, only example with 33 backward letters P punched into the obverse, and the reverse has pla tina engraved in script in the space under the scroll, Judd 44, authenticated and encapsulated without grade by NGC, $138,000.

1849 Pacific Company pioneer gold $2.50 die trial in silver, Kagin 2 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), PCGS Very Fine 25, $20,125.

Some non-Platinum Night offerings:

1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, NGC MS-64 red, $8,050.

1921-D Winged Liberty Head dime, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-64, full bands, CAC, $3,450.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, PCGS About Good 3, CAC, $2,530.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, NGC VF-30, $4,168.75.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves half dollar, O-101, ninth known example, Lot 3905, PCGS Genuine, $14,950.

1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves dollar, Bolender 12 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender), NGC VF Details, Improperly Cleaned, $5,175.

1934-S Peace dollar, VAM-4 (Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis), PCGS MS-65, $6,612.50

2000-P Sacagawea, Cheerios dollar, PCGS MS-68, $6,900.

1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Stars Obverse gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 16 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), PCGS MS-62, $51,750.

1871 Indian Princess quarter dollar pattern in copper, Judd 1100, PCGS Proof 64 red and brown, $3,593.75.

1999-P Connecticut quarter dollar struck 40 percent off center on a 50 percent clipped Anthony dollar planchet, PCGS MS-63, $2,415.

2006-P North Dakota quarter dollar struck on a steel washer, PCGS MS-62, $8,625. ¦