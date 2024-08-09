Professional Numismatists Guild strengthens with new members

The official logo of the Professional Numismatists Guild.

Continuing the organization’s recent growth, the Professional Numismatists Guild has added seven full-time dealers to its membership list.

The nonprofit guild, comprising many of the top experts in rare coins and paper money, now has 324 members, an all-time high, according to PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“To protect consumers, the hobby, and the profession, PNG membership requirements are strict. Before being admitted as full (Gold Level) members, applicants are vetted for their experience, reputation, and financial stability,” he explained

“Also, all members must follow our rigorous Code of Ethics (PNGdealers.org/code-of-ethics). It is a pledge to other dealers and collectors alike that PNG members hold the highest standards in their dealings,” he emphasized.

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The new full members are:

* Russell Bega, Harlan J. Berk Ltd., Chicago, Illinois.

* Matt Dinger, Lost Dutchman Rare Coins, Indianapolis, Indiana.

* Brian Kuszmar, Commercial Rare Coins and Precious Metals, Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida.

* Luis Martínez, Matador Rare Coins Ltd., Jersey City, New Jersey.

* John McGrath, Charleston Rare Coins, Charleston, South Carolina.

* David Sunshine, Sunshine Rare Coins, Easton, Connecticut.

* Kathryn Symanski, Kate’s Collectibles, Port Charlotte, Florida.

PNG is also finalizing plans for its PNG Dealer Day show on Nov. 5, 2025, in conjunction with the Whitman Expos Baltimore Show, Nov. 6 to 8, in the Baltimore, Maryland, Convention Center.

“Dealers are invited to participate in our first-ever Dealer Day event at the Whitman Baltimore show,” said PNG President James Sego.

The table fee is $250 for PNG members and $350 for non-PNG dealers. Without a table, the entry fee for PNG member dealers is free and is $100 for non-members.

Dealer setup begins at 9 a.m.: the bourse opens for wholesale, dealer-only trading from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.PNGdealers.org.

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