Privy-marked Negro Leagues Baseball dollar sells out

The privy-marked Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollar is listed on the U.S. Mint website as “Currently Unavailable.”

U.S. Mint customers placed enough orders to exhaust the 20,000-coin edition of privy-marked Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative silver dollars, though, unlike other recent limited-edition Mint products, not on the first day of sales.

The Mint’s Jan. 9 sales report for the program records that 19,992 of the coins were sold, putting the coin into “Currently Unavailable” status. According to the Mint, 8,960 of the privy-marked Proof silver dollars were sold on the first day of pre-sales, Jan. 6.

Interested collectors likely will not have a second opportunity to place orders for the coin, unless reconciliation of orders and cancellations returns a significant number of the coins to Mint inventory.

The commemorative coin program celebrates the 100th anniversary in 2020 of the founding of the Negro Baseball Leagues.

The program’s silver dollar features an obverse design of a baseball pitcher in full windup on the mound. On the privy-marked version of the dollar coin, the number 100 superimposed over the shape of a baseball diamond is located in the field below the pitcher’s right knee.

The enabling act for the commemorative coin program, Public Law 116-209, authorizes the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions, combined, across all product options, of up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Jan. 9 sales report posted at the Mint’s website lists the following sales. We include pre-sale pricing (followed by regular issue price, where applicable):

➤ Single Proof 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball gold $5 coin, $674: 891 coins sold.

➤Single Uncirculated 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball gold $5 coin, $664: 739.

➤ Single Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollar, $74 ($79): 8,312.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollar, $69 ($74): 4,249.

➤ Proof three-coin set (5,000-product limit, one per household), $787.25: 2,194 sets.

➤ Coin and Medal set (15,000-product limit, one per household), $135: 6,832 sets.

➤ Single Proof 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollar, $35 ($40): 8,979 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollar, $33 ($38): 5,489 coins.

Shipping of the commemorative coin products is scheduled to begin April 27.

The pre-sale period for the program ends at 3 p.m. Eastern Time Feb. 7, when regular issue prices go into effect.

Prices for the gold $5 coin and any product that contains it are subject to review weekly, with change possible depending on the spot price of gold.

The privy-marked silver dollar, offered for $85 each, was restricted to an issue of 20,000 coins, limited to one coin per household.

