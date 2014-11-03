Print from long lost Confederate printing plates sells at auction
- Published: Nov 3, 2014, 1 AM
A red ink print of a proposed back design for a $5 note for the Confederate States of America sold for $111.63 in an Oct. 28 Heritage Auctions’ Internet Currency auction.
“Back plates for all six designs in circulation at the time were ordered by the Confederate Treasury from S. Straker & Sons of London. The plates were made and shipped form London in early January 1864. Then the plates disappeared en route during their blockade run. The plates were found many decades later and prints were made from those long-lost plates. The plates are now in the Smithsonian Institution,” according to the catalog description.
The note was graded Choice New 63 by PCGS Currency.
For more information about the auction visit the firm’s website.
