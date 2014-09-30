Pricing for United States Marshals Service commemoratives

The half dollar obverse features a present-day female deputy U.S. marshal and a male Old West U.S. marshal in the background. The reverse depicts Lady Justice holding scales in one hand and a marshal’s badge in the other. Other elements symbolize U.S. marshals’ involvement during the nation’s changing times, including in public school integration.

The silver dollar obverse will feature a historic badge and deputy U.S. marshal on horseback. The reverse features a frontier U.S. marshal holding a wanted poster that reads WANTED IN FORT SMITH. Fort Smith, Ark., is the future home of the U.S. Marshals Museum.

Pricing for the Proof and Uncirculated gold 2015-W 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary $5 gold half eagles will be determined by the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals.

Pricing information for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015 United States Marshals Service 225th Anniversary silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars has been released by the U.S. Mint.

Pricing for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W $5 gold commemorative half eagles will be determined later, according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals posted on the U.S. Mint website.

A release date for the three-coin commemorative coin program is not yet announced. The pricing information released includes introductory prices and regular prices. An introductory price is traditionally in effect for 30 dates from the launch date of a commemorative coin program, after which the regular price is charged.

Prices for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015 United States Marshals 225th Anniversary silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars, with the introductory price listed first, followed by the regular price, are these:

Single Proof silver dollar, $46.95/$51.95.

Single Uncirculated silver dollar, $43.95/$48.95.

Single clad Proof half dollar, $14.95/$18.95.

Single clad Uncirculated half dollar, $13.95/$17.95.

The 2015 pricing is less than prices charged for the silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars from the 2013 5-Star Generals three-coin program and the three-coin 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame coin program.

