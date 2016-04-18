2016 gold Centennial coins on the grid

The gold dime is packaged in a deluxe hardwood box accompanied by a certificate of authenticuty.

Pricing for the Centennial gold 2016 Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty Head quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar coins is now on the U.S. Mint's pricing grid, according to an April 15 notice posted on the Federal Register.

Based on the current range for the spot price of gold per troy ounce on the London PM fix, the Winged Liberty Head gold dime, which goes on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21, will be priced at just over $200 per coin. The maximum product limit is 125,000 coins with an initial household ordering limit of 10 coins, subject to modification. The gold dime was produced with a business strike finish.

The gold dime contains a tenth-ounce of 24-karat gold. The Standing Liberty quarter dollar will be a quarter-ounce pure gold piece and the gold half dollar will be a half-ounce pure gold coin.

Maximum mintages and release dates for the Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar and Walking Liberty gold half dollar coins are not yet announced.