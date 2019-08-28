Prices set for joint United States Mint, BEP numismatic products

The Apollo 11 intaglio print is available only packaged with a commemorative coin and not offered separately.

An Apollo 11 intaglio print is being paired with either a gold Proof Apollo 11 50th Anniversary $5 coin or Proof Apollo 11 silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint has established pricing for numismatic products that include intaglio prints from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to be issued in two commemorative coin programs. The prints are not available separately, but only with the respective Proof commemorative coins.

The pricing is for the 2019 American Legion Commemorative Coins and American Legion Centennial Emblem Print, and for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coins and Kennedy/Apollo 11 Intaglio Print.

Pricing is also established for the U.S. Mint Youth Coin and Currency set offered sometime this fall.

The American Legion Centennial Emblem Print will be offered with the Mint’s Proof 2019-W $5 coin for $504, which includes the price of the gold coin plus $8.95. The gold coin price is determined by a pricing grid and subject to change with the spot price of gold. The single Proof gold coin is currently available separately for $485.

The print is also offered with the two other coins in the program: the set featuring the Proof American Legion Centennial silver dollar is priced at $68.90, and the set with the Proof half dollar, $41.90. The Proof 2019-P American Legion silver dollar is offered separately by the Mint at $59.95 per coin, and the single Proof 2019-S half dollar, at $32.95.

The product maximums for sets incorporating an intaglio print and coin will be determined by the sales across all ordering options within the legislatively authorized mintages for each coin.

The Apollo 11 intaglio print is only offered paired either with the Proof 2019-W gold $5 coin, at the price of the gold coin plus $19, or with the Proof 2019-P silver dollar, for $78.95.

The Proof 2019-W Apollo 11 $5 gold coin is currently offered separately for $485 and the Proof 2019-P silver dollar individually for $59.95.

The U.S. Mint Youth Coin and Currency set will be offered at $9.95. The bureau has not released any details on what the set contains, how many will be made, or whether any household order restriction will apply.

The coin with print options are in “Backorder” status for the Apollo 11 products that went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 7. That means, according to the Mint, “This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available.”

