Presidential medal for Grover Cleveland on fall schedule

This bronzed copper Grover Cleveland medal is of the design struck by the U.S. Mint for Cleveland’s first term, as 22nd president. The silver Grover Cleveland Presidential medal to be issued by the U.S. Mint early this fall will bear the designs of his second inaugural medal, as 24th president, rather than of the medal inaugurating his first term.

When the United States Mint offers the silver Grover Cleveland Presidential medal early this fall, it will replicate designs from Cleveland’s second-term, 24th president, inaugural medal, rather than the one for his first term, as 22nd president.

A specific release date is not yet announced by the Mint.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, 40.6 millimeters in diameter, struck with Matte Finish at the San Francisco Mint, will have no S Mint mark.

Medals in the series currently are priced at $90 from the Mint.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Inaugural medals for both of Cleveland’s presidential terms were designed and engraved by Charles E. Barber.

As on his second-term medal, the new silver Cleveland medal is signed on the truncation of Cleveland’s portrait as BARBER F., the F abbreviating “fecit,” Latin for “made it.” On the first-term Cleveland medal, for 1885, the signature is in the field below the portrait as C.E. BARBER F.

The 2024 medal’s obverse is encircled by the beaded border of the second-term medal, not on the first-term medal, and on reverse, as on the second-term medal, an oak wreath encircles a plaque on which are inscribed both of Cleveland’s inauguration dates. The first-term medal reverse has only the first inauguration date, and a laurel wreath encircles the inscription.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.