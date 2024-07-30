Presidential medal for Grover Cleveland on fall schedule
- Published: Jul 30, 2024, 4 PM
When the United States Mint offers the silver Grover Cleveland Presidential medal early this fall, it will replicate designs from Cleveland’s second-term, 24th president, inaugural medal, rather than the one for his first term, as 22nd president.
A specific release date is not yet announced by the Mint.
The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, 40.6 millimeters in diameter, struck with Matte Finish at the San Francisco Mint, will have no S Mint mark.
Medals in the series currently are priced at $90 from the Mint.
Inaugural medals for both of Cleveland’s presidential terms were designed and engraved by Charles E. Barber.
As on his second-term medal, the new silver Cleveland medal is signed on the truncation of Cleveland’s portrait as BARBER F., the F abbreviating “fecit,” Latin for “made it.” On the first-term Cleveland medal, for 1885, the signature is in the field below the portrait as C.E. BARBER F.
The 2024 medal’s obverse is encircled by the beaded border of the second-term medal, not on the first-term medal, and on reverse, as on the second-term medal, an oak wreath encircles a plaque on which are inscribed both of Cleveland’s inauguration dates. The first-term medal reverse has only the first inauguration date, and a laurel wreath encircles the inscription.
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