Presidential dollar Proof set available March 10

The following news release was issued by the United States Mint:

The 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Proof Set (product code PE5) will be available for purchase starting on March 10, at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Priced at $18.95, this set contains four Proof finish Presidential $1 Coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco, featuring the portraits of Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson on the obverse (heads side).

Each Presidential $1 Coin has a common reverse (tails side) design featuring a striking rendition of the Statue of Liberty. The coins have large, dramatic artwork, as well as edge-incused inscriptions that include the year of minting or issuance, "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and the Mint mark. The motto "IN GOD WE TRUST" appears on the heads side of the coin.

Orders will be accepted at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Proof Set is also available for purchase through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this convenient ordering method, please review the FAQs at http://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs.

