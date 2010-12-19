Presidential dollar, First Spouse medal set on sale Dec.
- Published: Dec 19, 2010, 7 PM
Collectors may begin placing their orders for the 2010 Abraham Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set at noon Eastern Time on Dec. 23.
The set contains an Uncirculated Abraham Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and a bronze medal bearing the likeness of Mary Todd Lincoln. The medal bears the same designs featured on the First Spouse Gold Coin struck in her honor, though the medal lacks the statutory inscriptions found on the coin.
The coin and medal are encased in a durable plastic card enhanced by representations of the president’s and first spouse’s portraits. Issuance information is noted on the back.
The 2010 Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set is priced at $11.95.
Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at (800) 872-6468.
A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders to cover shipping and handling costs. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains