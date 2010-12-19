Presidential dollar, First Spouse medal set on sale Dec.

The 2010 Abraham Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set goes on sale at noon Eastern Time on Dec. 23. It contains an Abraham Lincoln Presidential dollar and the bronze medal version of the Mary Todd Lincoln First Spouse gold $10 coin shown here.

Collectors may begin placing their orders for the 2010 Abraham Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set at noon Eastern Time on Dec. 23.

The set contains an Uncirculated Abraham Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and a bronze medal bearing the likeness of Mary Todd Lincoln. The medal bears the same designs featured on the First Spouse Gold Coin struck in her honor, though the medal lacks the statutory inscriptions found on the coin.

The coin and medal are encased in a durable plastic card enhanced by representations of the president’s and first spouse’s portraits. Issuance information is noted on the back.

The 2010 Lincoln Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set is priced at $11.95.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at (800) 872-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders to cover shipping and handling costs. ¦