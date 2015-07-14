Presidential dollar coin uncirculated set July 21

The following news release was issued by the U.S. Mint:

2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set™ Goes On Sale on July 21

WASHINGTON – The 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set (product code XE9) will be available for purchase starting on July 21 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

This set contains eight $1 coins — four each from United States Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver — with obverses (heads sides) featuring the portraits of former Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson. The inscription on the obverse is “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The coins’ reverses (tails sides) feature a striking rendition of the iconic Statue of Liberty, common to all Presidential $1 Coins. All coins are encased in protective, rotatable blisters, allowing full visibility of the edge-incused inscriptions “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “2015,” and the mint mark.

The 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set is priced at $16.95. Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/presidential-dollar-coins/ and at 1-800-USAMINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. For information on our shipping options, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set is also available for purchase via the bureau’s Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this convenient ordering method, please review the FAQs at http://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs/.

