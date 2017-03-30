Presidential dollar covers still available from Mint

The 2015 John F. Kennedy coin cover is the first to surpass the 20,000 mark since the 20,145 recorded for the 2011 Ulysses S. Grant cover. Both remain available for purchase from the U.S. Mint.

Of the 39 Presidential $1 Coin Covers issued by the U.S. Mint, the John Adams cover has proved the most popular from a sales standpoint.

With the 2016 conclusion of the 10-year Presidential $1 Coin Program, one might assume an end of sales for the Presidential $1 Coin Covers.

Not so.

In fact, the U.S. Mint continues to offer, albeit in limited numbers for some, coin covers for Presidential dollars dating as far back as 2009.

The Presidential $1 Coin Program was launched in 2007.

The coin covers are also referred to in the numismatic and philatelic worlds as philatelic-numismatic combinations, or PNCs, since they contain elements from both the stamp and coin collecting fields.

The Presidential $1 Coin Covers incorporate two circulation-quality Presidential dollars, one each from the first day of production at the Philadelphia Mint and at the Denver Mint, housed in a colorful philatelic cachet that is stamped and postally canceled.

Beginning with the George Washington cover in 2007 through to the James Garfield cover in 2011, each cover’s U.S. postage stamp was postally cancelled with a postmark dated to the first day each dollar was issued into circulation.

Starting with the Chester A. Arthur cover in 2012 and continuing through to the program’s end in 2016 with the Ronald Reagan cover, the postmark cancellation is dated to the first day the cover was issued.

The Garfield coin was the last Presi­dential dollar struck for commerce in circulation quality, after which then Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner permanently suspended dollar coin production for circulation.

Circulation-quality dollar coins struck dated 2012 through 2016, inclusive, and included in the coin covers, were never issued for circulation but were struck only for numismatic sales at premiums above face value.

The U.S. Mint has also issued coin covers for the State quarter dollar series, District of Columbia and U.S. territories quarter dollars, America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the Sacagawea dollar.

Adams popular

For the Presidential $1 Coin Covers, the cover issued in 2007 for the second president, John Adams, has proven the most popular, with final, audited sales posted as of March 22, 2017, at 49,969 — 13,131 more covers than were sold dated 2010 representing one of the nation’s most beloved presidents, Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln sales are also final, audited numbers.

The lowest sales recorded so far for the 39 covers issued is 11,496 for the 2016 Gerald R. Ford cover. However, the U.S. Mint is still offering the Ford cover for sale.

Sales for the 2015 John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 Coin Cover, still offered, totaled 22,221 through March 22, 2017. The Kennedy cover is the first to surpass the 20,000 mark following the 20,145 recorded sold of the 2011 Ulysses S. Grant cover, also still offered.

The U.S. Mint still offers, at $19.95 each, Presidential $1 Coin Covers for Nixon, Ford and Reagan, and smaller numbers of JFK, Lyndon Johnson, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, William Howard Taft, William McKinley, Benjamin Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James K. Polk, Millard Fillmore, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, William Henry Harrison, Arthur, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Grover Cleveland (second term), James Buchanan, Franklin Pierce, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Andrew Johnson and Herbert Hoover covers.