President Trump signs measure for centennial silver dollars

Numismatic commemoration of the transition of the Morgan dollar output to Peace dollar from 1921 was spearheaded by Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas J. Uram, left, and CCAC member Michael Moran, right, with the authorizing legislation sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., center.

Legislation was signed into law Jan. 5 by President Trump to authorize production in 2021 by the U.S. Mint of coins marking the 100th anniversary of the transition of silver dollar production to the Peace dollar from the Morgan dollar.

H.R. 6192, the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, was introduced in the House March 11, 2020, by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. H.R. 6192 was passed by the House Sept. 22, 2020. The Senate passed the measure Dec. 17 by unanimous consent.

A mirror bill in the Senate, S. 4326, was introduced July 27, 2020, by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.

The successful legislative initiative was spearheaded by Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas J. Uram, and fellow CCAC member Michael F. Moran.

“For the past two years, working on this legislation has been a real roller coaster ride!,” Uram said. “But in the end and down to the last day the recognition of this Numismatic history is a reality.”

Added Moran, “Tom and I could not have done this ourselves. We had a lot of support across the spectrum from people who believed in us and wanted to see these silver dollars struck again.”

Authorization

While the provisions of the enabling legislation authorize the production and release of silver dollars beginning in 2021, the law does not state a closing date.

H.R. 6192 authorizes production of Morgan and Peace dollars in not less than .900 fine silver, with any balance of the alloy in copper.

Uram said that, in discussions with U.S. Mint officials, they indicated options would include issues struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Privy marks could be added to specific Morgan dollar issues to pay homage to the silver dollar output at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.

Uram said discussions included details for Proof and Uncirculated releases, with the possibility for special sets to include coins of different finishes from multiple Mints.

