President’s portrait proposed for use on dollar

Images courtesy of U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach via the social platform X.

The proposed 2026 Trump dollar coin designs were disseminated on social media and to news outlets by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach.

Proposed designs for a 2026 American Semiquincentennial dollar coin featuring likenesses of President Donald Trump on both obverse and reverse are under consideration by the Treasury Department, based on a press conference held Oct. 3 at the White House.

The images shown at the press conference and disseminated to major news outlets were also distributed to numerous social media platforms.

The proposed designs were posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach.

Living persons, including a former or sitting president, are currently barred from such recognition by current law until two years after their death.

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Beach confirmed to news outlets that he expects to release additional proposed images online as soon as the federal government shutdown is resolved.

The United States treasurer has direct oversight of the United States Mint, that would be tasked with producing 2026 dollars.

The proposed design disseminated by Beach for the obverse of a 2026 Trump dollar illustrates a portrait left of the 47th president with LIBERTY along the top border. Trump’s suit collar bisects the motto IN GOD / WE TRUST, with the dual 250th anniversary date rendered as 1776-2026.

The proposed reverse design depicts Trump as the former 45th president on the campaign trail July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt. Trump is shown raising his right fist in defiance, yelling FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT before the Secret Service neutralized the would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump is pictured superimposed over an American flag on staff.

Trump’s battle cry is inscribed along the top border of the reverse with the denomination rendered as $1.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and E PLURIBUS UNUM are inscribed along the bottom border.

A Trump dollar is being considered under provisions of the Circulating Collectibles Coin Redesign Act of 2020, Public Law 116-330 signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 13, 2021.

The enabling legislation was introduced March 27, 2019, in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), as H.R. 1923.

Prohibitions

Provisions of 31 U.S. Code Subsection 5112 - Denominations, specifications, and design of coins prohibit living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency:

“(E) Limitation in series to deceased presidents.—

“No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President,” according to the United States Code.

Only one president graced currency while not only alive, but in office — Republican chief executive Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States. He appears with George Washington on a commemorative silver half dollar of 1926 for the 150th anniversary of America’s Independence.

Public Law 116-330, under which the Trump dollar is being sought, empowers the Treasury secretary to have the U.S. Mint produce for the one-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2026, dollar coins with designs emblematic of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The act also provides that “No head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins.”

Putting such a portrait on the obverse opposite a non-portrait rendering on the reverse is viewed by some to be a means to circumvent the restrictions barring living people on U.S. coins.

Under current law, proposed coin designs are presented to the Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for further consideration by the Treasury secretary or their designate before getting final approval.

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