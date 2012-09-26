President intends to nominate Mint director

President Barack Obama announced his intention Sept. 20 to nominate former Ford Motor Company executive Bibiana “Bibie” Boerio to a five-year term as director of the United States Mint.

If approved by the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and then by the full U.S. Senate, Boerio would become the first woman Mint director since Henrietta Holsman Fore.

Fore served as Mint director from August 2001 to August 2005.

According to Boerio’s biographical information posted on the White House website at www.whitehouse.gov, Boerio, “served as Special Advisor to the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce from March 2011 to February 2012. From 2008 to 2010, Ms. Boerio was the Chief of Staff for Congressman Joe Sestak.”

Previously, Ms. Boerio worked at Ford Motor Company for over 30 years, including as Managing Director for Jaguar Cars, Ltd. from 2004 to 2007, Director of Finance and Strategy for Ford International Operations from 2003 to 2004, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Ford Motor Credit Company from 2000 to 2003, according to her biographical information.

Boerio received a B.S. from Seton Hill College and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Business.

The presidentially appointed Mint director’s post has been vacant since the Jan. 9, 2011, departure of Edmund C. Moy, a Republican holdover from the George W. Bush Administration and whose appointed term overlapped into President Obama’s presidency.

After an election when a new president is elected, all existing presidential appointees tender their resignations and it’s up to the incoming president to accept or reject them.

Moy never submitted his resignation to President Obama soon after the November 2008 election, but remained as Mint director until finally tendering his resignation in 2011.

Four days after Moy left the Mint for a private sector position in the state of Washington, Deputy Mint Director Andrew W. Brunhart, also departed the Mint’s employ as a civil servant to accept a senior position at the BEP.

Moy’s five-year presidential appointment was scheduled to expire in August 2011.

After Moy’s and Brunhart’s departures, U.S. Treasurer Rosa “Rosie” Rios, who has oversight of the Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, took over the reins of the Mint.

Richard A. Peterson, who headed the Mint’s manufacturing division, was elevated Jan. 25, 2011, to the deputy Mint director’s slot vacated by Brunhart.

The deputy Mint director handles the day-to-day Mint operations.

Peterson was subsequently elevated to acting Mint director, and served in that position for just over 180 days, while the deputy Mint director’s duties were taken over by Al Runnels, brought over from the BEP.

After the 180-day+ period, Peterson went back to being deputy Mint director and Runnels was assigned as the Mint’s chief of staff. ¦