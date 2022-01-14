President Biden appoints his U.S. Mint director

Ventris C. Gibson was nominated by President Biden to a fill five-year term as U.S. Mint director.

Ventris C. Gibson, deputy U.S. Mint director and currently acting Mint director, was nominated Dec. 13, 2021, by President Biden to a full five-year term as the 40th director of the nation’s coin bureau.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Gibson, a U.S. Navy veteran, would be the first African American to lead the U.S. Mint, and the first woman since the 37th director, Henrietta Holsman Fore (August 2001 to August 2005). Gibson would be the seventh woman to hold the office.

Gibson’s Oct. 25, 2021, appointment as deputy Mint director and acting Mint director resulted in Alison Doone, the Mint’s chief administrative officer, returning to the chief administrative officer post, after serving as acting Mint director beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

Doone was named acting Mint director on Sept. 24, in the announcement that Mint Director David J. Ryder had submitted his resignation, with Sept. 30 being his final day in office.

Ryder served as both the 34th and 39th director.

Gibson joined the Mint from District of Columbia government, where she served as the director of human resources. In this role, Gibson provided executive oversight of human capital programs and services for nearly 37,000 employees.

Prior to that, Gibson served as an associate deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Gibson’s career with the federal government includes significant leadership roles in the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter