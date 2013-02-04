Premier Session debuts at Long Beach Auction

Since Heritage Auctions introduced their Platinum Night sessions back in 2004, they have become a smash hit, easily the highlight of any Heritage auction event. Not all of our auctions have a Platinum Night, but beginning with our February 7-8 and 10 Long Beach US Coin auction we are introducing the new Premier Session, a single session containing the finest coins in the auction. At Long Beach, Session 2 is the Premier Session, scheduled for 7 PM Pacific Time (9 PM Central) on February 7.

Premier Sessions will not be subdivided into their own catalog; however, if you have a physical copy of the Long Beach catalog, you will notice that the pages are outlined in green, making the session very easy to find. All kinds of material are covered, ranging in the Long Beach auction from Colonials (Lot 3700 is an extremely rare Higley copper) to Patterns (Lot 4048 is a 1999-P Susan B. Anthony dollar struck on an experimental planchet). All coins in Premier Sessions are imaged in the catalog, and many of the images are enlarged.

Bid on these great coins and the rest of the Long Beach Signature Auction at www.HA.com/coins. The Internet bidding deadline for the Premier Session is February 6 at 10 PM CT, with bidding continuing through Heritage Live until the lots cross the auction block.