Prefers strong eagle on dollar

Thank you for William Gibbs’ Monday Morning Brief and request for comment on a proposed redesign for the reverse of the silver American Eagle. If the use of an eagle image is to be continued, I would prefer to see a strong image of an eagle, in a full frontal, bold, stationary posture, rather than one that appears to be fleeing.

The United States is looked to by many other countries for its leadership with security, political, economic, health, human rights and many other issues.

If the eagle is to be continued, let it be an image of one that conveys stability, bravery, strength and compassion.

