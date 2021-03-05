Pre-sales continue for Law Enforcement commemorative coins

During the first month of pre-sales, U.S. Mint customers ordered 11,693 single Proof 2021-S National Law Enforcement Memorial copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The United States Mint posted images March 1 of struck 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial commemorative coins, more than a month after the three issues went on pre-sale.

The bureau usually posts images of upcoming numismatic products within a month before the product is scheduled for official release.

When the commemorative coin program went on pre-sale Jan. 28, the Mint illustrated the copper-nickel clad half dollar, silver dollar and gold $5 coin with line art of the approved designs.

The program authorizes the production and release, combined, in Proof and Uncirculated versions, of up to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The commemoratives are being struck at the West Point, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Coins will not begin shipping until May 5.

The Feb. 28 sales report indicates the following totals:

➤ Single Proof 2021-W gold $5 coin, 697.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-W gold $5 coin, 767.

➤ Single Proof 2021-P silver dollar, 14,015.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-P silver dollar, 5,585.

➤ Single Proof 2021-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, 11,693.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, 6,171.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, 2,838.

