Postal service behind in delivering 'Coin World' issues
- Published: Jan 6, 2021, 9 AM
For readers who have not been receiving their print issues of Coin World, be aware that the United States Postal Service is several weeks behind in delivering them.
Rick Amos, CEO of Amos Media Co., on Jan. 6 noted, "We are getting LOTS of calls and angry customers."
Mary Holthaus, Amos Media director of finance and support services, said Jan. 6, "I do have some good news. We have received calls/emails from some of our subscribers that they are starting to receive issues.
"Hopefully the post office will get caught up soon now that the holiday is over!"
Amos Media customer service has attempted to resolve customer complaints by mailing replacement copies with expedited delivery, but stated, "At this point, we have sent so many replacement copies that most of our inventory to send replacements is depleted."
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Jan 5, 2021, 1 PM
Victorian-era embellished coins in Feb. 2 London sale by Dix Noonan Webb
-
Paper Money Jan 4, 2021, 2 PM
Spanish police arrest teen in euro note counterfeiting scheme
-
US Coins Jan 4, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 4, 2021: Congress gets busy
-
US Coins Jan 3, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Magnificent 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar