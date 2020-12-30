Postal service behind in delivering 'Coin World' issues

For readers who have not been receiving their print issues of Coin World, be aware that the United States Postal Service is several weeks behind in delivering them.

Rick Amos, CEO of Amos Media Co., on Jan. 6 noted, "We are getting LOTS of calls and angry customers."

Mary Holthaus, Amos Media director of finance and support services, said Jan. 6, "I do have some good news. We have received calls/emails from some of our subscribers that they are starting to receive issues.

"Hopefully the post office will get caught up soon now that the holiday is over!"

Amos Media customer service has attempted to resolve customer complaints by mailing replacement copies with expedited delivery, but stated, "At this point, we have sent so many replacement copies that most of our inventory to send replacements is depleted."

