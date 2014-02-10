Position opening for new CCAC member

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is looking for a new member.

The CCAC is an 11-member panel that reviews and makes recommendations for coin and medal design proposals and programs. The panel position open requires a person specially qualified by education, training or experience in American history.

Because First-Class and Priority Mail to government offices continues subject to irradiation aimed at protecting against biological contamination, candidates are asked not to submit applications and supportive documents by those means.

The U.S. Mint’s liaison to the CCAC, William Norton, warned in his Jan. 29 posting in the Federal Register that, for submissions through the U.S. Postal Service by First-Class and Priority Mail delivery, subject to irradiation, “Support materials put through this process may suffer irreversible damage.”

The posting adds: “We encourage you to consider using alternate delivery services, especially when sending time-sensitive material.”

The deadline for submitting applications for CCAC membership consideration is March 28.

The USPS began irradiating mail in November 2001 at a number of its larger mail-sorting facilities, in response to contaminated mail shipped after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Approximately 10 years ago, irradiation of mail was scaled back to only those materials mailed to government offices.

Coin World’s sister publication, Linn’s Stamp News, has regularly reported on and illustrated rare stamps and postal covers destroyed by the irradiation process.

Although the CCAC application process includes the irradiation warning, the Jan. 29 Federal Register notice goes on to state: “Any member of the public wishing to be considered for this participation on the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing qualifications for membership, by fax to 202-756-6525, or by mail to the United States Mint, 801 9th Street NW., Washington, DC 20001, Attn: Greg Weinman. Submissions must specify the candidate’s qualification in American history.

Weinman is a member of the U.S. Mint’s legal staff.

The United States Mint will review all submissions and will forward its recommendations to the Secretary of the Treasury for appointment consideration.

CCAC authorization

The CCAC, congressionally authorized in 2003, comprises 11 members, each position requiring specific credentials:

? One person specially qualified as a nationally or internationally recognized curator in the United States of a numismatic collection. Currently held by Robert Hoge.

? One person specially qualified in the medallic arts or sculpture. Currently held by Heidi Wastweet.

? One person specially qualified in American history. Position of Michael A. Ross, expiring.

? One person specially qualified in numismatics. Currently held by Michael Bugeja.

? Three persons who can represent the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States. Currently held by Erik Jansen, Gary Marks (current CCAC chairman) and Jeanne Stevens-Sollman.

? Four persons appointed by the Secretary of the Treasury on the basis of the recommendations by the U.S. House and Senate leadership. Currently held by Thomas J. Uram, Donald Scarinci, Mike Moran and Michael Olson.

CCAC members are appointed for a term of four years.

No individual may be appointed to the CCAC while serving as an officer or employee of the federal government.

The CCAC is subject to the direction of the Secretary of the Treasury. Meetings of the CCAC are open to the public and are held about six to eight times per year.

The U.S. Mint is responsible to provide necessary support, technical services, and advice to the CCAC.

CCAC members are not paid for their time or services, but, consistent with Federal Travel Regulations, members are reimbursed for their travel and lodging expenses to attend meetings.

CCAC members are Special Government Employees and are subject to the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch (5 CFR Part 2635).

The CCAC website, which includes biographies of current CCAC members, is located at www.ccac.gov. ¦