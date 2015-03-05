Live coverage of Portland National Money Show at ANA websites
- Published: Mar 5, 2015, 4 AM
The Portland National Money Show begins today and will have a larger outreach compared to past years.
The American Numismatic Association's websites Money.org and NationalMoneyShow.com will be displaying news, photos, and general information from the two-day event in Oregon.
Barbara Gregory, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist, will be moderating an ANA Board of Governors’ Candidate Forum, which will be streamed live on both websites. The forum will begin at 3 p.m. Pacific time.
The board meeting will also be streamed live on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.
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