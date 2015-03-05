Live coverage of Portland National Money Show at ANA websites

The Portland National Money Show begins today and will have a larger outreach compared to past years.

The American Numismatic Association's websites Money.org and NationalMoneyShow.com will be displaying news, photos, and general information from the two-day event in Oregon.

Barbara Gregory, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist, will be moderating an ANA Board of Governors’ Candidate Forum, which will be streamed live on both websites. The forum will begin at 3 p.m. Pacific time.

The board meeting will also be streamed live on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.