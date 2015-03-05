US Coins
Live coverage of Portland National Money Show at ANA websites
- Published: Mar 5, 2015, 4 AM
The Portland National Money Show begins today and will have a larger outreach compared to past years.
The American Numismatic Association's websites Money.org and NationalMoneyShow.com will be displaying news, photos, and general information from the two-day event in Oregon.
Barbara Gregory, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist, will be moderating an ANA Board of Governors’ Candidate Forum, which will be streamed live on both websites. The forum will begin at 3 p.m. Pacific time.
The board meeting will also be streamed live on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction