Poll taken to determine Capped Bust half dollar population

Graded Very Fine 20 by Professional Coin Grading service, this 1817/4 Capped Bust half dollar, Overton 102a, one of 11 examples known, carries a high R-7 rarity rating.

The John Reich Collectors Society is conducting a census among its membership of Capped Bust half dollars in their collections that are rated Rarity 4 through Rarity 8.

The rarity rating scale being used is the one in Al C. Overton’s seminal reference Early Half Dollar Die Varieties: 1794-1836. Overton’s scale considers Rarity 4 as Very Scarce, 81 to 200 examples known; Rarity 5 as Rare, 31 to 80 examples extant; Rarity 6, Very Rare, 13 to 30 examples known; Rarity 7, Extremely Rare, four to 12 examples known; and Rarity 8, Unique or nearly so, with one to three examples known.

The Capped Bust half dollar census information for R-4 to R-8 die marriages is being solicited for inclusion in Volume 35, Issue 3 of the John Reich Journal published by the John Reich Collectors Society.

JRCS member are being asked to relay full inventory listings (including all duplicates and die states) of R-4 to R-8 Capped Bust half dollar die marriages to JRCS Secretary/Treasurer Steve Herrman by email directed to herrman102@aol.com, by the end of September.

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A template for reporting the census information is available at https://www.jrcs.org/jrcs_online_resources.php. A web page will appear. From the list, click on “2025 R4 to R8 Capped Bust Half Dollar Census Template,” to download the MS Excel template.

Note: The JRCS membership number of the submitter will identify each of the top 15 collections. Duplicates will be counted and reported as part of the totals. Each personal census will be kept strictly confidential, and will not be used for any other purpose.

The JRCS periodically conducts census surveys of its membership, by series and denomination.

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