This 1836 Gobrecht dollar graded Proof 65+ easily exceeded its estimate of $70,000 to $100,000 when it realized $129,250 at Pogue IV.

While the finest known 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar was anticipated to be the star among the silver dollars offered in Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s fourth auction of the D. Brent Pogue Collection on May 24, that dollar stayed with Pogue despite a bidder willing to pay $10,575,000 for it.

Finding new homes were Pogue’s four Gobrecht dollars from 1836 to 1839. Each exceptional and beautiful, the four dollars offered bidders a capsule summary of this specialized collecting area in which new discoveries continue to be made by diligent researchers.

Here is one of three that we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

The Coin:

1836 Gobrecht dollar, Judd 58, Proof 65+

The Price:

$129,250

The Story:

The most expensive of the four Gobrecht dollars offered in Pogue IV was this 1836 dollar graded Proof 65+ by PCGS that brought $129,250. The coin is listed as Judd 58, and Gobrecht’s name is prominently seen below the base of his Seated Liberty design. The piece shows a coin turn alignment and a reeded edge.

The description adds, “Though the obverse [die] still appears fresh and new, the reverse [die] is cracked and nearing the end of its useful existence. A long crack connects the tops of NITED STATES O, while a more delicate crack joins the bases of OLLA in DOLLAR. A very light crack crosses the denticles above OF AME, and a short spur of a crack extends from the wing pointing at O of OF.”

Modern research shows that the dies were likely created in 1858, using the central device punch from Judd 60, called the Name on Base type, from which Gobrecht’s name had been effaced before it was used later for restrikes.

