PNNA seventh annual fall coin show scheduled for Oct. 22,

The Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association’s seventh annual Willamette/PNNA coin show is scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23 according to the latest edition of The Nor’wester, the PNNA’s quarterly newsletter.

Hosted by the Willamette Coin Club, the show will take place at the DoubleTree Lloyd Center Hotel, 1000 N.E. Multnomah St., Portland, OR 97232.

The show will open to dealers Friday, Oct. 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. “Early Birders” will also be allowed to enter with the dealers and may pick up their early bird pass on Friday, which grants holders early access to the show the entire weekend. Setup and early bird entry will continue on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.

The Willamette Coin Club will be offering free entry to all visitors who take the Metropolitan Area Express to the venue; the $2 entry fee will be waived and they will receive two free tickets for the hourly drawing. Children under 12 will be admitted free of charge.

The public will be allowed to enter the show beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and until 6:00 that evening. Sunday’s show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The show will feature Boy Scout and Girl Scout clinics on Saturday, and a “Kid’s Zone” table will provide attendees with free hobby introduction information and educational materials.

For more information about the show, telephone convention chairman Larry Gaye at 503-524-6620 or 503-579-6416, contact him by email at lgaius.larry@gmail.com or visit the association’s website at www.pnna.org. For more information about the Willamette Coin Club, visit the club’s website at www.pdxcoinclub.org. ¦