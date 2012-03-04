PNNA sets annual convention for April 13 to 15 in

Details for the 63rd annual Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association spring convention are in the final stages, according to an article in the January-March issue of The Nor’Wester newsletter published by the organization.

The show will be held April 13 to 15 at Tukwila Community Center in Tukwila, Wash.

In addition to an 85-table bourse, collectors will be able to enjoy a Young Numismatist treasure hunt, Boy and Girl Scout programs and Numismatic Theater presentations.

Mike Labosier will serve as general chairman of the show. He can be reached via email at pnnasecretary@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in entering an exhibit during the show is invited to contact PNNA chief judge Eric Holcomb at eric@holcomb.com for more information. The best exhibitor wins $200 toward the expense of taking the winning exhibit to the American Numismatic Association’s annual summer convention.

For more information about the club or its upcoming convention visit the club’s website at www.pnna.org. ¦