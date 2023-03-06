PNG sets deadline for ANA Summer Seminar scholarship

The Professional Numismatists Guild is offering an ANA Summer Seminar Scholarship to a Young Numismatist.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is accepting applications through March 31 from young collectors seeking to attend the 2023 American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar on PNG scholarship.

The PNG scholarship for the 2023 event is the first offered since 2019, after which the COVID-19 pandemic shut down seminar activities for a time.

The Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) offers a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist to attend one of the six-day sessions of the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org) Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The sessions are scheduled for June 17 to 22 and June 24 to 29.

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“The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two 2023 Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, the site of the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The scholarship is open to collectors ages 13 to 22.

Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 31, 2023.

Entries must include the applicant’s name and contact information. Essays can be sent by email to info@PNGdealers.org or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

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