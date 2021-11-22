PNG seeks candidates for 2022 awards

Nominations for 2022 PNG awards are being accepted, and the deadline is Feb. 15.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is now accepting nominations for its 2022 awards, according to PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman.

The award winners will be announced during the 2022 PNG Day banquet on April 27, to be held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Award nominations should be sent directly to the appropriate PNG award category officials and must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.

The categories and contacts are:

Abe Kosoff Founders Award: Presented to a PNG member-dealer with steadfast dedication to the entire numismatic community and who has made a significant contribution to the Guild or to the numismatic fraternity in general the past year. Committee chairs: Richard Weaver and Wayde Milas. Emails: RWeaver@dvrcc.com and WMilas@rarecoa.com.

Sol Kaplan Award: To recognize efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community, this award is presented to someone who has given time to rid the profession of fraud and thievery. Committee chair: Robert Brueggeman. Email: Bob@ppius.com.

Significant Contribution Award: Given to those who have made exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG and the profession, and also added to the hobby. Committee co-chairs: Barry Stuppler and Dustin Johnston. Emails: Barry@Stuppler.com and Dustin@ha.com.

Art Kagin Ambassador Award: This award is named after a former PNG president and nationally known Iowa dealer who provided distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill. Committee co-chairs: Don Ketterling and Don Rinkor. Emails: DHKconsulting@verizon.net and Don@rinkor.com.

For additional information about the PNG awards, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG executive director, at info@PNGdealers.org.

