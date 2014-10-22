PNG schedules February 2015 show in Dallas

The Professional Numismatists Guild plans a three-day show in Dallas in February 2015. The show will include an auction by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The Professional Numismatists Guild has scheduled a show in Dallas Feb. 26 to 28, 2015.

The Dallas show is the latest in a series of shows sponsored by the numismatic dealers organization.

The PNG has in the past hosted "PNG Day" events in advance of the annual American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money, though more recently, the two organizations have teamed up to conduct a "preshow" or "trade show" in advance of the opening of the summer ANA convention. For 2015 in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 8 to 10, a PNG/ANA Numismatic Trade Show is scheduled just prior to the ANA World's Fair of Money.

The PNG show in Dallas follows a PNG-sponsored show held in New York City Oct. 9 to 11. That show drew smaller than expected attendance and the possibility of future editions is undecided, according to PNG Executive Director Robert Bruggeman. See related Coin World story here.

"The Dallas Coin & Paper Money Show sponsored by the PNG will be held at the Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center, and it will be open to the public," Brueggeman said.

"This will be an opportunity for collectors in the Southwest to meet and do business with many PNG member-dealers from around the country who usually do not attend the local Dallas area shows in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Richardson, Texas. We also are accepting applications for bourse tables from non-PNG members," added PNG President Terry Hanlon.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is the official auctioneer for the show.

Special discount room rates of $190 a night are available at the Gaylord Texas Resort, conveniently located about seven miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Additional information about the show will be announced in the coming months, according to the PNG.

For bourse applications, visit the events page of the PNG, contact the PNG by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email.