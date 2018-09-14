PNG presents annual awards during Aug. 12 banquet

The Professional Numismatist's Guild presented its major annual awards Aug. 12, at the customary PNG banquet the night before the ANA World's Fair of Money opened in Rosemont.

The Professional Numismatists Guild presented its major annual awards Aug. 12, at its customary banquet prior to the opening of the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.

Paul Nugget, an Indian Head cent expert who has worked at a number of numismatic firms, was presented with the Abe Kosoff Founders Award, the guild’s highest honor.

Nugget quit his job as a crane operator in Brooklyn in 1969 to pursue numismatics professionally, and over the course of decades established himself as an important contributor to the PNG, according to the organization, and a mentor to many dealers and industry professionals. The Abe Kosoff Founders Award, named for the PNG’s first president who helped to found the organization, is presented annually to someone who, in the view of the organization, has contributed meaningfully over a long period of time.

Buddy Alleva, of Massapequa, New York, was recognized for his work combating the influx of counterfeit coins through the Port of Long Island with the Sol Kaplan Award. The award is a product of an ongoing collaboration between PNG and the Lewis M. Reagan Foundation, and is presented to a PNG member who has worked to prevent numismatic-related crime.

Catharine C. Lorber, who published a reference work Coins of the Ptolemaic Empire, Part I: Volumes I & II, was honored with the Robert Friedberg Award, presented to an author who produced outstanding literature.

The PNG Distinguished Service Award was presented for the second time since its creation in 2015. The award went to Dana Samuelson in recognition of his 10 years of service on the PNG board and one term as president.

2019's Significant Contribution Award was awarded to Q. David Bowers of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, who also is a former PNG and ANA president. This award is given to those who have made exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG and the profession, and also added to the hobby, according to the guild.

The Art Kagin Ambassador Award, named after a former PNG president who provided distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill, was presented to Jack Beymer of Santa Rosa, California.

The founder of the Facebook anti-counterfeit group The Dark Side, Jack D. Young was presented with the Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award, whose namesake sounded the alarm about counterfeit third-party slabs and labels. The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation presented the award.

Three dealers are celebrating 50 years as members of PNG: Ira M. Goldberg, Lawrence S. Goldberg, and Joel D. Rettew all joined PNG in 1969.

Four dealers are crossing the 25-year membership mark with PNG: Donald H. Kagin, Thomas J. Smith, Chris Napolitano, and the organization's executive director, Robert R. Brueggeman, have spent a quarter of a century as members.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter