PNG presents 2022 awards at CSNS convention

Jack Young, right, received the PNG’s Sol Kaplan award in recognition of his anti-counterfeiting efforts from PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The Professional Numismatists Guild presented its 2022 awards on April 27 at the Central States Numismatic Society’s Convention and California dealer Jack H. Beymer received the recently renamed Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award.

A number of other awards were presented recognizing peoples’ contributions to the hobby, according to a press release distributed by Donn Pearlman & Associates Public Relations on behalf of the PNG.

PNG Day in Illinois

April 27 was PNG Day at the CSNS Convention, which took place in Schaumburg, Illinois, from April 27 to 30 and PNG’s awards ceremony was hosted in conjunction with it. In addition to awards presentations, longtime members were recognized.

The Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those who demonstrate, according to the press release, “extraordinary devotion to numismatics and who, over their lifetime, significantly contributed to the hobby or profession.” It was renamed earlier this year after a unanimous PNG board vote following Stack’s death. Stack served as PNG’s president from 1989 to 1991. Robert Brueggeman is quoted in the press release explaining the name change: “Harvey Stack was an icon of the numismatic world, a respected dealer who emphasized the educational importance as well as enjoyment of collecting.”

James A. Simek, president of Illinois-based NumisGraphic Enterprises and a PNG member since 1980, received the Significant Contribution Award, recognizing “his exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG as well as the profession and the hobby.” Simek served as PNG’s secretary for 12 years.

Anti-counterfeiting

Jack Young, a Dayton, Ohio, anti-counterfeiting advocate who founded the Facebook counterfeit identification group “The Dark Side” and has advised a range of anti-counterfeiting efforts from shopping platforms and law enforcement, won the Sol Kaplan Award. The award “recognizes efforts and contributions to combat crimes against the numismatic community.”

Rusty Goe added another award to a growing list for his Confident Carson City Collector, a three-volume work that received rave reviews when it was published in 2020, when he was presented the Robert Friedberg Award, which honors “an outstanding book or other literature.”

The Anti-Counterfeiting Education Foundation presented its Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award to Chris Hersey, senior special agent for the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Inspector General, who the press release describes as “instrumental in assisting ACEF in coordinating cases with the different levels of federal agencies responsible for the investigation of counterfeit coins and precious metals. He also assisted ACEF in conducting anti-counterfeiting and numismatic crimes educational seminars for law enforcement in California and Texas.”

Three dealers marked 50 years as Professional Numismatists Guild members: Harlan J. Berk, Lyn F. Knight, and Julian M. Leidman. Berk has been a member for 51 years, since 1971, but no awards ceremony was hosted in 2021.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter