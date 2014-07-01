PNG offers ANA seminar scholarship

The Professional Numismatists Guild will provide a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist to attend one of the six-day sessions of the 2018 American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“This is the 14th consecutive year of PNG YN scholarships for the popular, annual ANA educational programs. The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two week-long Summer Seminar sessions, meals and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, site of the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 30, 2018,” explained Brueggeman.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Entries must include the applicant’s name and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to info@PNGdealers.org or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

The two separate 50th Annual ANA Summer Seminar six-day sessions will be held Saturday, June 16, to Thursday, June 21, and from Saturday, June 23, to Thursday, June 28, 2018. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects. Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar/register.

“We are grateful for the continued commitment of PNG to the ANA’s educational programs,” said ANA Seminar Manager Amber L. Bradish. “As a result of their support, a young numismatist will be able to experience the finest numismatic education available while attending the 2018 ANA Summer Seminar. This investment in the growth of our YN’s and our hobby helps to ensure the continued availability of ANA educational opportunities throughout the country.”

“The money to pay for the annual PNG YN Scholarship is administered from the PNG’s Gerald Bauman Memorial Fund. Bauman, who died in 2001, served for many years as a prominent coin dealer with Manfra, Tordella & Brookes in New York City,” explained PNG President Barry Stuppler.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.