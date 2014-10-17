PNG New York Invitational show plays to small crowd

Whether the Professional Numismatists Guild stages a second PNG New York Invitational show in New York City in 2015 is yet to be determined.

The inaugural PNG New York Invitational was held Oct. 9 to 11 at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in Times Square.

“We had between 475 and 525 individual visitors who came either one or more days,” PNG Executive Director Robert Bruggeman said by email Oct. 16. “Some of the dealers were thrilled that a show was in New York and other were very disappointed. It’s certainly not clear at this point if we will do another show next year.”

Admission to the show was $10, good for all three days, but a $5 off coupon was available on the PNG website.

PNG President Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals in Addison, Texas, said he considered the show location to be difficult to reach despite it being in the center of Manhattan.

Hanlon lamented the poor public turnout. He said some dealers liked having the show in N.Y., while others were concerned with expenses. Hanlon said most of the dealers were clear of the bourse by the middle of the afternoon Oct. 11.

“I don’t know whether we’ll be returning, but it was worth a try,” Hanlon said.

PNG Vice President Fred Weinberg, from Fred Weinberg & Co. in Encino, Calif., said that while public attendance was poor, the show did give him the opportunity to reconnect with many friends he hasn’t seen in a number of years.

Weinberg noted the PNG New York Invitational was the first major coin show in New York City since the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in 2002.

“I was hoping this could become an annual event, “ Weinberg said of the PNG Invitational.