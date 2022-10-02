PNG names Brueggeman as recipient of its top award

(Inset) James Sego presents the Significant Contribution Award to Cindy Wibker while presenter Kevin Lipton expresses his approval of Robert Brueggeman's Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award during the awards banquet on April 26.

The Professional Numismatists Guild has named Robert Brueggeman, the organization’s executive director, the 2023 recipient of the Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Professional Numismatists Guild has named Robert Brueggeman, the organization’s soon-to-retire executive director, the 2023 recipient of the Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The prestigious award is presented to someone who has shown extraordinary devotion to numismatics and significantly contributed to the hobby or profession,” according to the PNG citation.

“Bob has been PNG Executive Director since 1995. Under his guidance and leadership over the past 28 years, the PNG has helped support the industry, its member dealers and the general public,” said PNG Board member James Sego who co-chaired the Lifetime Achievement Award selection with PNG Board member John Brush. “The PNG has also been helpful in providing scholarships to young numismatists to help advance the professional side of the business and continue the legacy of the Professional Numismatists Guild.”

Business executive and lifelong numismatist John Feigenbaum will succeed Brueggeman as the next PNG executive director this summer.

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“We wish Bob continued success in his endeavors and John much success as he takes over the helm of the PNG,” stated Sego.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named in honor of the late Harvey G. Stack, a long-time PNG member who served as the organization’s president from 1989 to 1991.

Each year, the PNG recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with awards. The 2023 winners were announced on April 26 at the PNG Day banquet held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

Other awards

These are the other awards and recognitions announced at the banquet.

Lee Blakelock, a crime analyst with the Intelligence Unit of the Northumbria (England) Police Department was named recipient of the Sol Kaplan Award for his efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community. He has worked for eight years investigating the “Roma Group,” a gang of thieves who used sleight-of-hand distractions to steal from many coin, antique and jewelry stores, and coin shows in Europe, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Australia. The information Blakelock gathered resulted in several arrests.

Authors and numismatic researchers Peter Huntoon and Andrew Shiva received the Robert Friedberg Award for their reference book, Encyclopedia of U.S. National Bank Notes. Friedberg was a longtime dealer and founding publisher of Paper Money of the United States.

Cindy Wibker, who recently joined the Central States Numismatic Society convention team after 30 successful years as convention coordinator for Florida United Numismatists, received the Significant Contribution Award “for her exceptional dedication and beneficial contributions to the hobby and profession,” according to the PNG citation.

The late David W. Lange, the long-time research director for Numismatic Guaranty Co. who passed away in January, was posthumously named recipient of PNG’s 2023 Art Kagin Ambassador Award. This award is presented in recognition of distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill and is named after Arthur Kagin, a 1955 co-founder of the Professional Numismatists Guild who served as PNG president from 1963 to 1964.

Membership honors

Two PNG members were recognized for 50 years of membership: Ronald Gillio and Harry Jones.

Five dealers were recognized for 25 years of PNG membership: Howard Cook, Marc Crane, Gregory Krill, Robert Levinson, and John Schuch.

“The Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit trade association composed of the country’s top rare coin and paper money dealers who must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics (www.PNGdealers.org/code-of-ethics) in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise,” according to the group’s website.

For additional information about the PNG, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone him at 951-587-8300. Email the organization at info@PNGdealers.org. The organization’s website is found here.

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