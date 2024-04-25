PNG names 2024 ANA Summer Seminar scholarship winner

Donivan Floyd of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, will be attending the ANA Summer Seminar as the recipient of a scholarship from the Professional Numismatists Guild.

A young numismatist from Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, is the winner of the 2024 Professional Numismatists Guild’s annual scholarship award competition.

Donivan Floyd, 19, grew up in a coin shop, DJ’s Coins & Collectables, owned by his father David J. Floyd, but only began collecting five years ago at the age of 14.

“I wanted a job at my dad’s shop. I never thought I would like coins and never had too much interest in it, but once I learned more about the field then I really started to grow passionate about grading and modern coins! My favorite coins are Jefferson nickels,” he explained.

The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two June 2024 American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, adjacent to the ANA headquarters.

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Aside from gaining knowledge of numismatics from his father and others, Floyd is a participant in the PNG’s nexGen mentorship program to assist young and future dealers. He has been mentored by PNG Board of Directors member James Sego of JMS Coins, also of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho.

Floyd launched his own online coin business three years ago, Modern Coin King.

“I hope to further grow my knowledge on U.S. coins and grading, running my business, and to become a useful asset and leader in numismatics,” Floyd stated in his essay submitted as part of the PNG scholarship competition. “I hope to make great connections and friendships, learn valuable knowledge for my business, and further expand my perception of this field. There is so much that I do not know, and would love to gain insight that lasts a lifetime.”

“The mission of the PNG’s nexGen mentorship program is to guide youth to success in the numismatic industry by connecting interested young adults with mentors, and using PNG’s respected influence to build relationships with numismatic organizations, worldwide,” said PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“We are delighted that Donivan Floyd is gaining valuable insight and knowledge about the hobby and business, and is following the core values of PNG and our high standards for reputation, integrity, and responsibility.”

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit www.PNGdealers.org or telephone 951-587-8300. Information about the PNG’s nexGen mentorship program is available at https://www.pngdealers.org/png-nexgen.

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