PNG founding member Catherine Bullowa-Moore dies

Catherine Bullowa-Moore, a professional numismatist for more than six decades and a founding member in 1955 of the Professional Numismatists Guild, died in her sleep May 15 at her suburban Philadelphia home at age 97.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore, always the consummate numismatist, held PNG Member No. 003, bestowed upon her Jan. 1, 1955.

The PNG recognized Mrs. Bullowa-Moore, a native of Larchmont, N.Y., with its first Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and in 2013 with the guild’s Art Kagin Ambassador Award “for distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill.”

Initial work to establish PNG began in 1953. Abe Kosoff became the founding president in 1954, when membership began. Incorporation was in 1955.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore also held decades-long memberships in the International Association of Professional Numismatists, the American Numismatic Association, the American Numismatic Society, the Royal Numismatic Society, the American Society of Appraisers, the New York Numismatic Club, and Women in Numismatics. She was named to the United States Assay Commission in 1965.

Numismatics was Mrs. Bullowa-Moore’s passion, and remained so up to her passing.

PNG Secretary James Simek from Numisgraphics Enterprises in Westchester, Ill., said he knew Mrs. Bullowa-Moore for more than 50 years and credits his becoming a professional numismatist to his association with her.

Although Mrs. Bullowa-Moore never had any children of her own, Simek said she treated him like a son. Simek said he made it a point to call her on Mother’s Day every year no matter where he was, and 2017 was no different. After returning home on Mother’s Day May 14 from family commitments, Simek said, he made the annual telephone call, which Mrs. Bullowa-Moore was expecting.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore expressed that she was hoping to see Simek at the Whitman Baltimore Expo in June, as she had enjoyed their visit at the previous Baltimore show. Simek said he assured Mrs. Bullowa-Moore that he would make it a point to meet her at the Baltimore show, despite another numismatic commitment at the same time.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore passed away peacefully in her sleep May 15.

A specialist in U.S. and world coins, numismatic literature, appraisals, consignments and private treaty transactions, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore conducted her numismatic business since 1961 under the name Coinhunter.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore traveled the world on behalf of the IAPN, attended numerous coin conventions annually, produced periodic fixed-price lists and conducted mail-bid sales.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore was introduced to numismatics professionally in 1952 through her first husband, David M. Bullowa, a prominent and well-respected numismatist who established his numismatic firm under his own name in 1946.

A graduate of Connecticut College with a bachelors degree in zoology, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore spent several years in the Physiology Department of Long Island College of Medicine, teaching medical students and conducting research.

Mrs. Bullowa-Moore later worked at Cornell Medical School.

Even before her meeting Mr. Bullowa, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore had developed her own interest in rare coins and begun dealing in them. Mrs. Bullowa-Moore met Mr. Bullowa in 1951 at the New York City home of prominent numismatic dealer Hans M.F. Schulman. Mrs. Bullowa-Moore was in New York buying and selling antique jewelry by day and attending the College of the City of New York, and later New York University, at night.

Mr. Bullowa passed away in his early 40s from Hodgkins Disease in 1953, less than two years after the couple married.

Also in 1953, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore began the process to become an accredited senior appraiser through the American Society of Appraisers.

After Mr. Bullowa’s passing, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore had to decide whether to sell the coin shop her late husband had established, or run it herself. Mrs. Bullowa-Moore chose the latter and soon established her own presence in the industry.

“I took over. Started. Tried. And it worked!” according to the ASA website. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”

In 1959, Mrs. Bullowa-Moore married autograph and manuscript dealer Earl Moore, who passed away in 2001.

A graveside service was held May 20 at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, Pa. Arrangements were coordinated by the Rothermel-Videon/Donohue Funeral Home. Online condolences can be posted at http://www.donohuefuneralhome.com. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society in Philadelphia. Full addresses are included below:

??American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

??Rothermel-Videon/Donahue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, telephone (610) 353-6300.