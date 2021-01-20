PNG Day returns to CSNS convention on April 21

The Professional Numismatists Guild will hold a PNG Day April 21, immediately before the CSNS convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg.

The Professional Numismatists Guild will once again conduct a PNG Day, set for April 21, in conjunction with the annual Central States Numismatic Society convention.

The 2021 PNG Day will be open to the public in Discovery Hall, on the main floor at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. The location is also the site of the 82nd anniversary CSNS convention, scheduled April 22 through 24.

“For many years, there were PNG Days with Central States until 2013, and now we will happily be back with them,” said PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman.

PNG president Richard Weaver adds, “We are quite excited about again giving collectors at the outstanding Central States shows the opportunity to be the first to see the best material available from the top dealers as well as an early opportunity to offer coins, banknotes, tokens and medals for sale to top buyers.”

PNG Day visitors will have access to lot viewing that day with the official auctioneers of the CSNS convention, Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com) and Legend Rare Coin Auctions (www.LegendAuctions.com).

During the CSNS show, Heritage Auctions will offer coins from the collections of Bob Simpson and Donald G. Partrick, and Legend Rare Coin Auctions will offer selections from the number one set registry collections of Gerald Forsythe.

The 2021 PNG Day Show opens to the public at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Public admission is $5 at the door; however, admission is free that day to anyone who pre-registers at www.PNGdealers.org/png-events.

Admission to the CSNS convention, April 22, 23 and 24, is free to all Central States members, and $5 daily for nonmembers.

A limited number of bourse tables for PNG Day are available for PNG member-dealers by contacting the Guild by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email at info@pngdealers.org.

Dealer applications for tables at the CSNS show are available on the CSNS website, www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org.

