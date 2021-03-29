PNG creates new event in response to ANA action

The Professional Numismatists Guild has responded to a recent announcement that the American Numismatic Association will be holding a “Dealer Day” before the 2021 World’s Fair of Money and not the traditional PNG Day.

A statement issued by PNG president Richard Weaver expressed surprise that the ANA had declined to renew the contract for a PNG Day for the first time in over 40 years.

According to the release, “The recent move by the ANA to host a ‘Dealer Day’ was made without any prior discussion or consultation with PNG. Not only were we not given the opportunity to negotiate, we were not even afforded the common courtesy of an explanation. We feel strongly that this is a slap in the face to PNG and its members.

“We need to remind the ANA that dealers and collectors — including PNG dealers and their customers — are a large part of what makes ANA events successful. Remember, the public could attend the PNG Day events on the eve of the ANA summer conventions, but the public will not be permitted to attend the August 9 ANA Dealer Day.”

In response to the PNG release, ANA Marketing and Communications Director Deborah Muehleisen addressed the issue.

“We understand completely that PNG may be disappointed about the ANA’s decision not to renew PNG Day prior to the World’s Fair of Money. The decision, which was made by the ANA Board of Governors at its October 13, 2020 meeting, was not personal or intended as a slight to PNG dealers. On the contrary, the ANA has valued its long and mutually beneficial relationship with PNG.

“The ANA Dealer Day protects the ANA brand and provides dealers with a safe venue for set-up and wholesale business. Plus, the one-day event serves as a revenue-generator for ANA educational programming. The ANA is, after all, a nonprofit for the benefit of all collectors.

“Coin dealers want to have an opportunity to trade among themselves and to view auction lots before the World’s Fair of Money opens to the public. Without this opportunity, dealers gather together in meeting rooms around the hotel and in the convention center lounge during the show, which prevents table holders from giving 100 percent of their attention to collectors. Hence, the ANA Dealer Day was born, which, unlike PNG Day, is not open to the public.”

The PNG has organized a new event, the PNG50, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, July 28 to 29. Bourse tables are being offered at an introductory rate of $199 per table. New applicants to the PNG will receive a bourse table free of charge.

Lunch will be served on the trading floor, and non-table holders can enter the show with a $50 donation to the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation. Numismatic Guaranty Corp. will have representatives on site to accept submissions, and Heritage Auctions will have complimentary shuttles to and from their new, nearby DFW offices to facilitate lot viewing.

For additional information or to download the bourse application, visit the PNG website, www.PNGdealers.org.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter