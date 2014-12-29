PNG calls for 2016 award nominations

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) has announced that the group is accepting nominations for its six annual awards for 2016.

Press release from the Professional Numismatists Guild:

(Temecula, California) — Nominations now are being accepted for the 2016 Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) awards, according to PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman and President Dana Samuelson.

"The annual PNG awards have become benchmarks for publicly recognizing outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession. We cordially welcome and strongly encourage nominations from collectors and dealers," said Brueggeman.

"The award winners will be announced at the annual PNG Day summer banquet that will be held in Anaheim, California on August 8, 2016, the eve of the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money (www.worldsfairofmoney.org)," explained Samuelson.

Nominations should be made directly to the appropriate award category chair by mid-June. The categories and contacts are:

Abe Kosoff Founders Award: Presented to a PNG member-dealer with steadfast dedication to the entire numismatic community and who has made a significant contribution to the Guild or to the numismatic fraternity in general the past year. The award is named after PNG's Founding President who spearheaded the 1953 launch of the organization. Committee Chair: Richard Weaver. Email: rweaver@dvrcc.com.

Art Kagin Ambassador Award: This award is named after a former PNG President and nationally-known Iowa dealer who provided distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill. Committee Chair: John Maben. Email: jfmtrading@yahoo.com.

Significant Contribution Award: Given to those who have made exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG and the profession, and added to the hobby. Committee Chair: James Sego. Email: jsego@jmscoins.com.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented to a numismatist for his/her extraordinary devotion to numismatics and who, over their lifetime, significantly contributed to the hobby or profession. Committee Co-Chairs: Dana S. Samuelson and Barry Stuppler. Emails: dana@amergold.com and barry@stuppler.com.

Sol Kaplan Award: To recognize efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community, this award is presented to someone who has given time in an attempt to rid the profession of fraud and thievery. The award is jointly presented by the PNG and the Lewis M. Reagan Foundation. It is named after a former PNG President and Ohio dealer who was personally responsible for the apprehension of several people suspected of committing numismatic-related crimes. Committee Chair: Robert Brueggeman. Email: bob@ppius.com.

Robert Friedberg Award: Presented to an author in recognition for an outstanding book or other literature. Named in honor of a publisher and author of numismatic reference books, this award is not automatically given each year. It is only given when there is deemed to be a worthy recipient or recipients. Committee Chair: James A. Simek. Email: nge3@comcast.net. Note: A copy of each book nominated for this year's award must be submitted for delivery no later than June 24, 2016, to James A. Simek, P.O. Box 7157, Westchester, IL 60154-7157.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit trade association composed of the country's top rare coin and paper money dealers who must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For additional information about the awards for the PNG, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone: (951) 587-8300. Email: info@PNGdealers.org. Online: www.PNGdealers.org.