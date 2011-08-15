PNG Board selects 2011 to 2013 officers

Jeffrey F. Bernberg of Rare Coin Company of America, Willowbrook, Ill., has been selected to serve as president of the Professional Numismatists Guild for the 2011 to 2013 term.

Other officers selected by the PNG Board are Vice President Terry Hanlon of Dillon Gage Metals Division, Addison, Texas; Secretary Dana S. Samuelson of American Gold Exchange, Austin, Texas; and Treasurer Fred Weinberg of Fred Weinberg & Co., Encino, Calif.

“Under PNG Bylaws, member-dealers of the organization elect the board members at large, and then the elected board members select the officers from within their group. During their August 12 meeting, the nine-member Board chose the President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer,” explained Robert Brueggeman, PNG executive director.

Other members of the 2011 to 2013 Board are Mitchell A. Battino of Hudson Rare Coins, Princeton, N.J.; James A. Simek of Numisgraphic Enterprises, Westchester, Ill.; Barry S. Stuppler of Barry Stuppler & Co., Woodland Hills, Calif.; and Richard A. Weaver of Delaware Valley Rare Coin, Broomhall, Pa.

Outgoing President Paul Montgomery of American Precious Metals Exchange, Oklahoma City, Okla., automatically continues as a member of the Board for the next two years.

For additional information about the PNG, visit online at www.PNGdealers.com or call 951-587-8300. ¦