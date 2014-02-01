PNG, ANA to hold joint 3-day show before ANA convention

The Professional Numismatists Guild and the American Numismatic Association announced Jan. 15 the first PNG-ANA Numismatic Trade Show, Aug. 2 to 4.

The joint show will be held immediately prior to and in the same location as the 2014 ANA World’s Fair of Money.

The shows will be held in the same convention hall at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Ill.

“It will be open to the public to buy and sell,” said Robert Brueggeman, PNG executive director.

In the past, the PNG held what was called PNG Day, an invitation-only one-day show held the day before the opening of an ANA show. Admittance was limited to individuals carrying invitations from PNG members. The new event replaces the old event.

In addition to the invitation-only policy, only PNG dealers could have tables on the bourse during the old PNG Day, a policy also being abandoned with the new agreement.

“We’re also trying something new to benefit collectors and dealers with eligibility rules that will make it easy for virtually any dealer to get a table whether or not he or she will have a table at the World’s Fair of Money,” Brueggeman said.

He added, “If prospective table buyers are not already members of the PNG or the ANA, the PNG will sponsor and pay for those dealers’ first year memberships in the ANA so they can be eligible to purchase tables at the PNG-ANA Numismatic Trade Show.”

Auctions will be conducted during the show by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions, the ANA’s official 2014 auctioneers.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, the official grading service of both the ANA and PNG, will accept submissions during the show.

“The collector community will enjoy nine days of education, auctions and fellowship, and they’ll have the opportunity to buy and sell from hundreds of dealers,” said Kimberly Kiick, ANA executive director. “The PNG and the ANA, along with our two auction houses, Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, are excited to all be working together to present the biggest numismatic event of the year.”

For additional information, contact the Professional Numismatists Guild at 951-587-8300 or by email at info@PNGdealers.org, or the ANA at www.money.org or by email to ana@money.org.