PNG accepting applications for mentoring program

The Professional Numismatists Guild is accepting applications for its Promoting Numismatic Growth program offering education and mentoring to recruit and train the next generation of coin dealers.

PNG officials say that four of the country’s most prominent numismatic companies now have joined the project and will provide paid internships for applicants who are selected to participate and who successfully complete training for the unprecedented project.

Applications are now are being accepted from candidates 21 to 32 years of age for expense-paid internships that will begin in 2014.

A $250 fee to pay for a background security investigation is required from each candidate with the submission of his or her enrollment application.

Specific information about the internship program and an application form are available online, accessible from the “Promoting Numismatic Growth” tab near the top of the PNG’s home page at www.PNGdealers.org.

Strict requirements

“The internship requirements are rather strict, and the education and training part of this exceptional program will be extensive, but the potential rewards for successful interns can be great for building and enhancing their careers as professional numismatists,” said PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman.

PNG President Terry Hanlon said: “Those who are selected for the first internship program will have the opportunity for hands-on work and mentoring at American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX), Heritage Auctions, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation and Stack’s Bowers Galleries. These four outstanding companies now have partnered with PNG on this important program.”

The PNG has hired Carol A. Raia, a longtime human resources executive with extensive experience in recruitment and training, to be administrator of the mentoring program.

The recently formed PNG Edward Milas School of Numismatics Committee has developed an extensive online, multi-media education and training curriculum in conjunction with the University of Rare Coins. The University of Rare Coins is an educational website created in 2010 by numismatist Todd Griffiths and Karl Newman, numismatic researcher and curriculum developer.

Its website is located at www.universityrarecoins.com.

Qualification stage

“The first part of the course, Level 100, is the qualification stage. We want to make sure prospective interns have sufficient, broad-based basic knowledge about numismatics before moving on to more advanced topics,” Brueggeman said.

Among the Level 100 topics are coin purchasing, selling, marketing and auctions; third-party certification; coin shows; and numismatic organizations and industry resources. Those who successfully complete the Level 100 courses will be invited to move on to the advanced curriculum.

A $250 fee will be required for the Level 200 course, which includes metallurgy and technology in the science of numismatics; the minting process and errors; and the history of monetary systems and development of coining.

Interns will then be selected from those who have successfully completed both levels of courses.

Arrangements will be made to provide transportation and housing for each intern to work, three months at a time, at APMEX, Heritage, NGC and Stack’s Bowers starting in 2014.

Companies hosting the interns will provide salaries to them during their internships.

Brueggeman said the goal of the program “is to ensure industry growth through the education and mentoring of future professional numismatists. We are all delighted that so much has been accomplished in just a few months so we can now offer prospective young dealers the opportunity to submit internship applications.”

For more information about the internship program visit the PNG at www.PNGdealers.org, or contact PNG officials by email at info@PNGdealers.org or by telephone at 951-587-8300. ¦