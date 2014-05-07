PNG accepting applications for Promoting Numismatic Growth program

Young coin collectors have another chance to turn their numismatic hobby into a professional career.



After the launch of its "Promoting Numismatic Growth" mentoring project last year, the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) has begun accepting applications for the next group of young adults who want to become coin dealers.



"Those selected as finalists will receive education and mentoring internships at four of the country's most prominent dealerships, auction houses and grading service," PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman said. "Although participants are asked to make a year-long commitment to the rotating internships, individual interns could potentially receive full-time job offers at any time during the rotation.”



Arrangements will be made to provide transportation, housing and salaries for each selected intern candidate to work three months at a time at different companies. Participating dealerships are Stack's Bowers Galleries in Irvine, Calif.; Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in Sarasota, Fla.; Heritage Auctions in Dallas; Dillon Gage in Addison, Texas; and Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. in Chicago.



"Four interns started our first internship rotation earlier this year,” PNG internship program administrator Carol Raia said. "One of them was hired full-time after only a few weeks at one company, and that created an opening for another qualified candidate who currently is our fifth intern in the program.”



Applications are now being accepted from internship candidates between 21 and 32 years old. Specific information about the program and an application are available on PNG’s website.



"A $250 fee to pay for a background security investigation will be required from each candidate with the submission of their enrollment application. The internship requirements are selective, and the education and training part of this exceptional program is extensive," Raia said.



PNG President Terry Hanlon explained: "The goal of this ambitious mentoring program is to train the next generation of coin dealers. The potential rewards for successful interns can be great for building and enhancing their careers as professional numismatists.”



For more information on the "Promoting Numismatic Growth” project, call PNG headquarters at 951-587-8300 or email internship@pngdealers.org.