PNG Young Numismatist ANA Summer Seminar scholarship

The Professional Numismatics Guild is now accepting entries for its 12th annual Young Numismatist American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar scholarship.

The following is a press release relayed from the Professional Numismatists Guild:

(Temecula, California) -- The Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) will provide a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist (YN) to attend the 2016 American Numismatic Association (http://www.money.org) Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This is the 12th consecutive year of PNG YN scholarships for the popular, annual ANA educational programs.

"Once again, the PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two week-long Summer Seminar sessions, meals and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, site of the ANA headquarters," said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

"All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as the 2016 scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, April 1, 2016" explained Brueggeman.

Entries must include the applicant's name and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to info@PNGdealers.org or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

"Young collectors are the future of the hobby, and these annual PNG scholarships help eager young numismatists learn more about the hobby through the unique learning experiences the ANA offers with its annual Summer Seminars. The PNG is proud to continue its support of this outstanding program," said Dana Samuelson, PNG President.

The two separate 48th Annual ANA Summer Seminar week-long sessions will be held Saturday, June 18, to Thursday, June 23, and from Saturday, June 25, to Thursday, June 30. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby's technical and business aspects. Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar sessions can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar.

"On behalf of the ANA, I would like to thank PNG for generously offering this opportunity to a deserving young numismatist. It not only supports the ANA mission of providing numismatic education but also invests in the future of numismatics -- our YNs," said ANA Executive Director Kimberly Kiick.

The money to pay for the annual PNG YN Scholarship is administered from PNG's Gerald Bauman Memorial Fund. Bauman, who died in 2001, served for many years as a prominent coin dealer with Manfra, Tordella & Brookes in New York City.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and seven other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For additional information, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.