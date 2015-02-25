PMG to accept submissions at the CPMX show in Rosemont, IL

The following is a news release from Paper Money Guaranty:



Paper Money Guaranty will be at booth #308 at the Chicago Paper Money Expo in Rosemont, Ill., at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare, March 5 to 7, 2015.

All note types are eligible for grading, including fractional notes, Confederate States of America, Colonials, military payment certificates, obsoletes and notes from around the world.

Check with the PMG show representatives for on-site cut off times. Regular submissions will be accepted until noon March 7. Throughout the event, PMG show representatives will also be accepting submissions for all service levels to be sent to the PMG office in Sarasota, Fla.

Any questions prior to the event can be directed to PMG at 877-764-5570 or by email to service@PMGnotes.com. During the convention, please visit the PMG table to get answers to any questions about services offered.