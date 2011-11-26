PMCM seeks exhibits for Michigan show
- Published: Nov 26, 2011, 7 PM
Plans for the Michigan State Numismatic Society show, including exhibit competition, are discussed in the most recent issue of The Rag Picker, the quarterly newsletter published by the Paper Money Collectors of Michigan.
The PMCM sponsors the Dr. Wallace Lee Award for exhibitors of Michigan paper money at the show.
Exhibitors can visit the MSNS website at www.michigancoinclub.org to submit an exhibit form by the Nov. 7 deadline.
The Michigan show will be held Nov. 25 to 27 at the Hyatt Regency Dearborn in Dearborn. The PMCM will also hold a business meeting during the show.
For more information about the paper money club, contact Paper Money Collectors of Michigan, c/o William Brandimore, 1009 Nina Ave., Wausau, WI 54403, or email him at billbrandimore@charter.net. ¦
