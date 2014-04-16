Play ball with a stock certificate from a favorite baseball team

A vignette of opening day ceremonies at Jacobs Field on April 4, 1994, appears on a canceled stock certificate for one share in the Cleveland Indians Baseball Co. Inc. issued in 1999. This stock certificate sold for $172.50 in a 2004 Heritage auction.

Baseball-related paper money and related items pay tribute to the game with their designs.

In addition to privately and government-issued forms of money, other paper collectibles related to baseball await collectors like stock certificates.

If you can add only one such item, consider a stock certificate with a view of a baseball field on opening day.

That’s the scene on a Cleveland Indians Baseball Co. Inc. stock certificate issued in the 1990s. The vignette of opening day ceremonies at the Cleveland ball club’s Jacobs Field on April 4, 1994, is on the face of a canceled stock certificate for one share, issued in 1999.

Stock certificates can range in price from $200 to more than $1,000. In 2013 Heritage sold at auction a 1901 Boston Red Sox stock certificate for $1,792.50 while an 1883 Virginia Base Ball Co. stock certificate sold at auction in 2013 for $227.50.

Searching dealer inventory, auction catalogs and online auction sites can give a collector ideas about how to build a baseball-themed paper collection.