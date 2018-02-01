US Coins

Platinum Proof Eagle order limit lifted

The one-coin-per-household ordering restriction for the Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum coin was lifted Jan. 30 by the U.S. Mint.

The product, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time Jan. 25 at $1,420 per coin, is authorized for a mintage limit of 20,000 coins. As of Jan. 28, the Mint recorded sales for 7,530 of the coins.

The coin is the first in a three-year series with designs based on the principles of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness found in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. The 2018 coin’s theme is Life.

The 2018 coins bear an eagle reverse that will be also common to the 2019 and 2020 issues.

