Platinum Proof Eagle order limit lifted

The Life theme for the 2018 platinum Proof American Eagle is based on the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence and the unalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

The eagle reverse will be common to the 2018, 2019, and 2020 platinum Proof American Eagles.

The one-coin-per-household ordering restriction for the Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum coin was lifted Jan. 30 by the U.S. Mint.

The product, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time Jan. 25 at $1,420 per coin, is authorized for a mintage limit of 20,000 coins. As of Jan. 28, the Mint recorded sales for 7,530 of the coins.

